$12 Per Hour Pay Raise Proposed For Essential Workers

There's been a lot of talk the last few weeks about hazard pay potentially coming for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to WIVB, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney is proposing a temporary pay raise of $12 per hour for essential workers during the pandemic.

Romney calls it "Patriot Pay."

The pay raise would be in effect for May, June and July -- which would work out to a total of $1,920 per month. It would be for workers in jobs such as healthcare, grocery stores and food packing plants.

However, only a quarter of the pay raise would come from the employer. The rest would come from the federal government, using a "refundable" payroll tax credit.

According to WIVB, Senator Democrats also have plans to get hazard pay to essential workers.