Upstate ICU Nurse Raises Thousands to Keep Families Connected

As if nurses aren't already doing amazing work right now fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines, one nurse in Syracuse took her duty even further to raise money for her patients.

Brittney Peter is an ICU nurse at Upstate University Hospital who recently raised $3,068 for the Upstate Foundation's Virtual Visitation Fund. The fund goes toward purchasing electronic devices that allow patients to not only stay busy through music, movies and books during their hospital stays, but they also allow patients to stay connected with their families who may not be able to visit because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Money raised through the Virtual Visitation Fund has provided nearly 50 devices for patients so far. If you would like to make a donation to the fund to keep families connected during this trying time, visit the Upstate Foundation's website.

