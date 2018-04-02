Vote Clinton Arena To Become Next Kraft Hockeyville!

Out of all local community hockey rinks across the nation, Clinton Arena has made it to the Top 4 for selection as the 2018 Kraft Hockeyville ! (Watch above) This means that they and one other rink are at least going to receive $10k in rink upgrades already when all is said and done, but your votes are the only way to sweeten the prize by quite a lot!

The second place prize is $30K in rink upgrades and the grand prize is $150K in upgrades and the winning rink also gets to host an NHL pre-season game too! Other 'Final Four' finalists include Brandon, South Dakota; Middlebury, Vermont and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Kraft has been doing this since 2015 and in this writer's eyes it's only fitting that Clinton Arena has gotten to where it is! The voting war begins 11a on Friday, April 13th and it's up to US, so mark your calendars and then get those thumbs ready!

