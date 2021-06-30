Hate The Heat? Good News: The Chadwicks Splash Pad is Opening Very Soon

It's been hot that's for sure. We've had several heat advisories already this summer and we bet you're sick of sweating all the time, but it's time to cool down. Here's some good news for your family: the town of New Hartford announced details for the Chadwicks Splash Pad this year, including opening day.

The water activated playground located in the Donovan Town Park will be open 7 days a week from July 6 to August 29. Monday through Friday it will be open 10AM to 6PM and Saturday/Sunday from 11AM to 4PM.

Entry into the Splash Pad is $5 per child, supervision is free, or you can purchase season passes if you are a resident of the area:

Individual - $40.00

Family - $60.00

Groups - $80.00

There is something new this year that many may not realize, so we wanted to share. The Splash Pad no longer takes cash, and only accepts tokens for entry. There is a machine that takes cash and gives tokens. The accepts $1 bills, $5s & $20s. A $20 bill will get $25 in tokens. The attendants will not have any cash on them to make change. and they do not accept debit or credit cards.

BAD WEATHER: WILL THE SPLASH PAD BE OPEN?

Only when it's raining/storming/threatening weather. That's the only time the park is closed, or if the equipment or facility is damaged or undergoing maintenance.

WHAT IS THE AGE GROUP ALLOWED ON THE SPLASH PAD?

The town says the recommended age group is 2 to 12 years old. Children under age of 7 or under 40 inches tall must be always be accompanied by an adult. For those in diapers, only swim diapers are allowed.

Will you be taking advantage of this fun way to cool off this summer? Let us know inside our station app.

