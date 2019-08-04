City Of Utica Takes A Stance On Panhandling

For several years now there have been a growing number of panhandlers in the City of Utica. Now, the city has taken a stance.

If you drive down Burrstone Road, you will see a sign that is unlike any seen before in the city.

On a popular spot for those who stand with signs requesting financial assistance from passing motorists now hosts a sign that says, "Keep The Change. Don't Support Panhandling. Give To A Local Charity."

Although panhandling is not illegal it is an issue Utica Police and city officials have been dealing with more regularly. Now, with these signs the city has made it's position known and is encouraging people not to continue to support those individuals.