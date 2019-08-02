Oscar Mayer Brings Hot Dog & Mustard Ice Cream to New York

Something tells me that people won't be lining up to lick this ice cream.

If it's not broke why fix it? Ice cream was always pretty simple but not anymore. Remember when ice cream was just milk, sugar and maybe some chunks of cake or cookies. of course sprinkles are acceptable too.

Has anyone noticed this crazy invasion of savory ice cream flavors? It started with buffalo sauce then it moved to steak flavor and now Oscar Mayer has just announced on Twitter that they are releasing a hot dog and mustard flavored ice cream. The new flavor has candied hot dogs, cream, spicy mustard gelato caked between a cookie bun.

Does it sound good or does it make you want to vomit? Would you try it? I'll start with putting hot fudge on my chili dog first.