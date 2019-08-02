Kinks Keyboardist Ian Gibbons Dead at 67

Former Kinks keyboardist Ian Gibbons has died at the age of 67.

"To simply say Ian will be missed would be an understatement,” Kinks singer and co-founder Ray Davies said in a statement. “When he auditioned for the band, he only played a few chords before I knew he was the right guy to have on keyboard, he seemed to know the right voicing to musically slot in between the other members of the band. And with the Kinks, that took some doing!”

Gibbons first joined the group in 1979 and was behind the keys during their ‘80s-era comeback years. He played on many of the band’s hit songs, including “Come Dancing,” “Destroyer,” "Do It Again" and “Don’t Forget to Dance.”

The keyboardist departed the Kinks in 1989, but rejoined for a second stint in 1993. More recently, he’s performed as part of Kast Off Kinks, a band made up of former band members.

Ray Davies went on to describe Gibbons as a “brilliant” musician who would “willingly try out the most random musical idea I would throw at him. Being in a band is like being in a family and today it is as though we have lost family member. Right now I’m thinking of his smile, his cheeky chappie sense of humor and generous grin that made you feel it was ok, even though there was an eight hour bus ride ahead after a long show and the air conditioning has broken down.”

Kinks co-founding guitarist Dave Davies added, "Apart from being a great professional, Ian always had a positive attitude to being on the road and recording. In the many years he worked with the Kinks, he added great color and dimension to the Kinks' music and he was a good friend. I'll miss him greatly. Lots of love to his family and friends at this difficult time."

News of Gibbons death was confirmed on the Kast Off Kinks website: "It is with great sadness that we have to report the sudden death of Ian Gibbons. Deepest sympathy to Nadia and all Ian’s friends and family."

Mick Avory, former Kinks drummer and fellow member of Kast Off Kinks, remembered Gibbons as “a good friend and great musician. I will miss him so much especially as we were still working together. It’s so sad he had to go so quickly before anyone could say goodbye.”

In addition to his work with the Kinks, Gibbons contributed to material by Dr. Feelgood, Ian Hunter, the Kursaal Flyers, Ken Hensley, Mike Vernon, Randy California and more.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.