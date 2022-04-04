Dead & Company will perform several area shows this summer including shows at both Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Dead & Company with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti are hitting the road this summer, and making some stops in the area including Bethel Woods.

A Little Dead & Company History

Dead & Company started out with an invitation by John Mayer (who had been guest hosting The Late Late Show) to Bob Weir in February of 2015, to join him for studio performance. The two bonded, and Mayer started practicing the band's catalog of songs while Weir and the other three surviving core members of the Grateful Dead were preparing for their Fare Thee Well 50th anniversary shows. The band consisted of Mayer and original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann formed the band that August.

Where and When You Can You See Dead & Company

Dead and Company will play Bethel Woods on Friday, July 1, and Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, July 6. Other area shows include EXFINITY Theatre in Hartford, CT on Tuesday, July 5, and two nights at Citi Field in Queens Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16. Tickets for the Dead & Company Summer 2022 Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 8 at 10 am along with some special pre-sales happening prior. Get more info here.

Win Tickets to Dead & Company at Bethel Woods

Listen afternoons to WPDH this week for the Mystery Riff at 4:20 pm to score free tickets to see Dead and Company on July 1 at Bethel Woods.

