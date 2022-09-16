Quiet As A Church… Skunk? One Snuck Into This New York Church

It's not everyday you get a call from a church about something like this. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently got a message from the First Baptist Church in Olean about a skunk stuck just outside the building. Talk about a stinky situation!

The employee told Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) she was working when she saw (and smelt) the little guy in distress. She says the skunk had fallen in the window well, underneath their large stained glass window behind the building. Sadly, the well was too deep for the skunk to get out alone.

ECO Powers was off to the rescue. He drove up to Cattaraugus County and when he got there, he realized the situation might be a little stinkier than he had first thought.

To avoid going into the well and getting sprayed, Officer Powers saw the best option to rescue the skunk would be to use a shovel and scoop it out. What's interesting is that this isn't a new strategy. Powers says he uses this shovel year-round for wildlife purposes and problems.

Powers tried scooping the skunk for around 30 minutes until he was finally able to get the little guy into the shovel. Once out, the skunk quickly ran off into the bushes. And we assume ECO Powers left as well... looking like a hero, but smelling like a skunk.

Never thought we'd see a skunk get stuck in a church... but what about a horse in an empty pool?

