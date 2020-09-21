Utica Police Investigating Vandalism Incident At Local Church

The Utica Police Department is investigating an incident of vandalism at a local church.

Police say on Saturday they were made aware that a statue in front of St. Louis Gonzaga Church on Rutger Street was defaced with hate symbol graffiti.

Authorities say an investigation immediately began.

The UPD and City Administration say they take acts of hate against any religious community seriously and these acts will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Utica Police.

This incident is not the first act of vandalism lately. There have been several incidents of graffiti on area art murals including at Utica Coffee and at Handshake.City. There was also an incident at a Gospel Church, where their sign was defaced.

At this point no suspect has been caught or arrested for these acts, but several police agencies are investigating.