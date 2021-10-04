Why One Family Celebrated Christmas Before Halloween In Utica

Here in Utica, the Abraham House provides terminally ill guests and their families a safe and loving home, with all the support needed for end of life care. They also go above and beyond with families requests too. That's why one family was able to celebrate Christmas before Halloween here in Utica.

The Abraham House also makes sure that guests are free of any financial burden at the end of their life. Thanks to the generosity of John Wade, Joanne Donaruma, and their staff at Delmonicos Italian Steakhouse Utica, one of the Abraham House families was able to celebrate an early Christmas. Gina Marie shared the news on Facebook:

Dinner for 20, family, a few presents, and complete PRESENCE. Such a gift to a family who does not have the luxury of time.

This isn't the first time a local restaurant has helped provide holiday magic before the holiday. Aqua Vino stepped up to the plate to grant a wish for Thanksgiving dinner a few weeks ago.

Here are some of the comments on Facebook:

Jeanette Ventura: "There are a lot of angels right here on earth."

Kathryn Conley Wakefield: "Simply beautiful blessings from wonderful people for an amazing and truly beautiful family"

Here's a look at the beautiful photos from Christmas dinner:

There are many different ways you can donate to the Abraham House locally. You can do so online, and with various different forms of donations. You can learn all the options right online, and help families out all across Central New York.

Here's another look at the Thanksgiving dinner photos:

Aqua Vino Grants Local Wish For Thanksgiving In September Aqua Vino Restaurant and Banquets granted a special wish for a Thanksgiving feast in September:

