23 Completely Odd And Quite Funny Road Names In Central New York

There are a few true things about Central New York, newly added to the list are funny road names. They are abundant.

The thing is, even if they seem childish, they probably didn't use to be. In 2021 it feels like everyone has some incredibly crude humor. Combine that with old street names and you're sure to laugh about some very funny street names. Some are dirty, and some are just flat-out odd. One thing is for sure, they all are actual street names right here in Central New York.

Keep scrolling down to see, which one is the funniest?

23 Of The Oddest And Funniest Road Names In Central New York

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items