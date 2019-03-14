See Rick Springfield On The Experience Stage At The NYS Fair

Rick Springfield makes his fifth appearance at the Great New York State Fair!

See Rick Springfield at the 7 p.m. show Saturday, August 31 at the New York Experience Stage. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival at Chevy Court and the Experience Stage are free with Fair admission.

Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He’s a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.” In January 2018, Springfield released his first blues-oriented album, “The Snake King.”

“We love Rick Springfield and are very excited to have him back. He puts on a great show that’s full of his big hits and he always draws a big crowd. This will be a party and I hope all his fans get here,” [Fair Director Troy Waffner]

Central New Yorkers are often reminded of Springfield's lawsuit filed by Vicki Calcagno, a woman who claimed his butt caused serious, disabling and permanent injuries when he fell on her while performing at the NYS Fair in 2004. The trial dragged on for seven years, and she ultimately lost the case.

Rick Springfield is the first national act announced for the Experience Stage. He joins a star-studded and diverse Chevy Court lineup that includes:

Bad Company, 8 p.m., Aug. 21

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m., Aug. 25

Midland, 8 p.m., Aug. 26

Why Don’t We, 2 p.m., Aug 29

More than two dozen shows by national touring groups will take place at Chevy Court and on the Experience Stage. Over 13 days, the Chevrolet Music Festival at Chevy Court features 26 performances in diverse genres, most from national touring bands. National groups will also perform on the Experience Stage in the New York Experience festival ground. Chevrolet sponsors the performances on both stages.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third largest state fair. The fair showcases the best of New York agriculture and provides top-quality entertainment. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.