You probably hit up Sylvan Beach in the summer anyway, how about you shorten the drive? The moment you see the bathroom and boat garage, you will surely be sold!

For some a house like this is a pipe dream, for a few lucky others, it is a luxury maybe they can afford but would never buy. One thing is absolutely for sure, this home is in one word, stunning. The pictures of the outside would do the house justice, or so you would think. The inside actually may top the views of the water you'll have as the owner of this amazing home.

It has water on two of the four sides. It also has as noted above a boat garage that has access to Fish Creek. Fish Creek then eventually dumps out onto Oneida Lake. You'll also have a pretty incredible swimming pool and also a built-in fire pit. All of these are part of a massive fenced-in yard so kids and your furry friends can run around with total safety.

What seems to stand out the most in this 3,400 square foot house is the fact you get so much for your money. A house like this with the location it has should probably be far more in price. So at the end of the day, you get a massive bang for your buck. Plus, the en suite bathroom off of the master bedroom is something you need to see to believe. It puts a lot of bathrooms in much more expensive homes to shame.

60 Pictures Of Stunning Home With Incredible Views Of Water In Sylvan Beach The home is located at 1009 Birch Ln, Sylvan Beach, NY. It is being listed by Keller Williams for $950,000. It has 3,400 square feet of livable space with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms as some of the positives. Also, a five-car garage and a boat garage.

