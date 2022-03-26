NHL Hall Of Famer Martin Brodeur Returns To Utica On April 6

He’s arguably the greatest goaltender in NHL history and he’s coming back to where it all started.

National Hockey League Hall of Famer, and former New Jersey Devil, and Utica Devil Martin Brodeur returns to Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday, April 6 when the Utica Comets take on the Syracuse Crunch.

“One of the greatest athletes of all time coming back to where he started will be a very iconic and memorable moment for our community, and we are Iooking forward to a very special night for all involved,” said Comets President Robert Esche.

All fans in attendance will receive a Martin Brodeur bobblehead in a Utica Devils jersey.

Brodeur played four games for the New Jersey Devils during the 1991-92 NHL season

He was called up from the QMJHL on an emergency basis when New Jersey goaltenders Chris Terreri and Craig Billington were injured.

He played 32 games for the Utica Devils in 1992-93, posting a record of 14-13-5 in 32 games with a goals against average of 4.03.

Brodeur returned to the NHL permanently in the 1993-94 season and won the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie.

His NHL career spanned 22 years and ended with a seven-game stint for the St. Louis Blue in 2014-15.

Brodeur won three Stanley Cup championships and two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

He was also a four-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender and a ten-time NHL All-Star.

The 49-year-old Brodeur was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

Martin Brodeur is the reason behind what is known as the "Martin Brodeur Rule," whereby the goaltender is prevented from handling the puck outside of the trapezoid on the ice, known as the goaltender trap zone. It was first started in the AHL because of Brodeur's adept handling of the puck, then later approved and adopted by the NHL and ECHL.

Tickets are available at empirestatetix.com, by calling (315) 790-9070 or at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office.

