Here’s The ‘Radio Romantic-Comedy’ We’ve All Been Waiting For

Netflix has come out with a new movie that's supposedly up our alley: a radio-duo romantic comedy, "Midnight at the Magnolia".

Source: Facebook, YouTube

WGRD Source: Here’s The ‘Radio Romantic-Comedy’ We’ve All Been Waiting For
Filed Under: comedy, facebook, Midnight At The Magnolia, netflix, romantic
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top