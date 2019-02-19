Central New York’s Best Lent Fish Fries For 2019
Looking for a fish fry on a Friday in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central New York during the Lent Season for 2019? Here's who we think has the best:
1) VFW Post 7393 of New York Mills
VFW Post 7393 of New York Mills is hosting a Fish Fry every Friday from February 22nd - April 26th from 4PM - 8PM on Garden Street in New York Mills. For more info call 315-736-3416
2) The Poland Fire Company Auxiliary Fish Fry
The Poland Fire Company Auxiliary is hosting a fish fry every friday from March 1st - April 19th from 4PM - 8PM at the Poland Firehouse Station No. 1 on Route 8 between Poland and Cold Brook. Call for take-outs: 315-826-7141
3) Oneida County 40 & 8
Oneida County 40 & 8 is hosting a fish fry every Friday from February 22nd - March 29th from 4PM - 8PM at their location on Judd Road in Whitesboro.
4) Utica Maennerchor Lasagna Dinner
Utica Maennerchor of Flanagan Road of Marcy is hosting a Lasagna Dinner and Seafood dinner Friday's from February 22nd - March 29th from 5PM - 7:30PM. Take-outs available by calling 315-735-5882.
5) Who Should We Add?
Did we miss any of your great spots? Who should we add to the list? Email Dave Wheeler and let him know: david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com
ADDED BY YOU OUR LISTENERS
1) The Utica Polish Community Club
Every Friday from 4-8 pm, the Utica Polish Community Club serves Fish dinners, Shrimp dinners, Scallop dinners, and Fisherman's Platters, along with some other menu items. Eat in or take outs are available! They also do Polish food Thursday nights same time.
2) Fat Cat's located at 200 King Street in Herkimer