Central New York’s Best Lent Fish Fries For 2019

Looking for a fish fry on a Friday in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central New York during the Lent Season for 2019? Here's who we think has the best:

1) VFW Post 7393 of New York Mills

VFW Post 7393 of New York Mills is hosting a Fish Fry every Friday from February 22nd - April 26th from 4PM - 8PM on Garden Street in New York Mills. For more info call 315-736-3416

2) The Poland Fire Company Auxiliary Fish Fry

The Poland Fire Company Auxiliary is hosting a fish fry every friday from March 1st - April 19th from 4PM - 8PM at the Poland Firehouse Station No. 1 on Route 8 between Poland and Cold Brook. Call for take-outs: 315-826-7141

3) Oneida County 40 & 8

Oneida County 40 & 8 is hosting a fish fry every Friday from February 22nd - March 29th from 4PM - 8PM at their location on Judd Road in Whitesboro.

4) Utica Maennerchor Lasagna Dinner

Utica Maennerchor of Flanagan Road of Marcy is hosting a Lasagna Dinner and Seafood dinner Friday's from February 22nd - March 29th from 5PM - 7:30PM. Take-outs available by calling 315-735-5882.

5) Who Should We Add?

Did we miss any of your great spots? Who should we add to the list? Email Dave Wheeler and let him know: david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com

ADDED BY YOU OUR LISTENERS

1) The Utica Polish Community Club

Every Friday from 4-8 pm, the Utica Polish Community Club serves Fish dinners, Shrimp dinners, Scallop dinners, and Fisherman's Platters, along with some other menu items. Eat in or take outs are available!​ They also do Polish food Thursday nights same time.

2) Fat Cat's located at 200 King Street in Herkimer