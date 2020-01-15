Utica Mom Says Man Impersonated County Worker in Terrifying Incident

A Utica mom had a terrifying experience when she says a man tried to get her to open the door by impersonating a county employee.

Hava Cokerovic says she was giving her son a bath in her North Utica home when she heard a knocking on the door. She says she didn't recognize the man, so she refused to open the door. The man insisted he had papers from the county she needed to sign. Hava says when she still refused, the man "got so mad he was slamming into my front door trying to break in."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hava goes on to say, "He was trying to break the door down. And I screamed I have the cops on the phone. While my son is screaming. He ran once he heard them on speaker. Thankfully my husband is like 5 mins from here."

Hava says she called the police about the incident. She lives close to JFK Middle School.

Incidents like this serve as a reminder to keep exterior doors locked. If an individual identifies themselves as coming from a business or the county, always ask for identification. If you're still unsure, contact the police.