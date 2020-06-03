Carnival Eats Utica Coming This June

After a huge response and success in Syracuse, Carnival Eats is coming to Utica.

Main Events Amusements will start Carnival Eats Utica to provide everyone’s deep fried carnival favorites ordered and delivered safely to your car. This way you can still enjoy the amazing fair food, and practice social distancing.

You'll be able to enjoy some of the following foods: Deep Fried Oreos, Deep Fried Twinkies, Funnel Cakes, Candy and Caramel Apples, Corn Dogs, Fried Cheese on a stick, Cotton Candy, Fried Dough, and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.

According to Syracuse.com, this event has been a massive success for the Syracuse area. It helps takes your mind off of the crazy world we are currently living in:

“It’s a way to ease the frustration of this pandemic,” said Christoper Linney, of Syracuse, who was among the first in line with Tanika McCrary and his son, Isaac. “A little fried dough, some lemonade, a cheese stick and some cotton candy. “Things are just better with cotton candy,” he added, turning to his son. ”Right Isaac?" Isaac Linney, age 3, was delighted with his cotton candy.

All social distancing, masks and other coronavirus precautions will be taken. Main Event Amusements, owned by Kevin Jankiewicz, has been operating food stands, rides and games at the State Fair and other carnival-style events in the Northeast for 30 years.

When Will It Take Place?

When: June 5th, 6th, 7th and June 12th, 13th, 14th between 1pm – 7pm

Where: The Elks Lodge, 1315 Champlin Ave, Utica NY

For more information contact Allen LaVenture at 315-935-5307.