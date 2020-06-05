Candy No One Likes is Making a Comeback No One Asked For

Clearly you already can tell how I feel about Necco Wafers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The chalky candies are in the news this week after announcing they're making a comeback.

WIVB reports Necco Wafers -- which haven't been available for the last two years to the relief of children worldwide -- are ready for production once again.

The candy brand was purchased by Spangler Candy in 2018. Necco also makes the ubiquitous Valentine's conversation candy hearts.

Spangler candy describes the world's worst candy like this:

"Due to its enduring popularity, the original recipe for the Necco Wafer has remained essentially unchanged over the years, and now is no exception."

I'm beginning to wonder how Spangler defines "popularity." Or "enduring" for that matter.

Spangler's website continues describing SweeTarts's Plain Jane third cousin like so:

"The eight all-time favorite flavors and colors are returning including lemon (yellow), lime (green), orange (orange), clove (light purple), cinnamon (white), wintergreen (pink), licorice (dark grey) and chocolate (brown). Seven of the eight flavors were designed to identically match the originals. True Necco Wafers connoisseurs may detect a richer cocoa flavor in the chocolate wafers due to a minor improvement made in the cooking process."

I feel like connoisseur is a really strong word to use here.