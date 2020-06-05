New York City George Floyd Riot And Protest Damage

Have you wondered what the George Floyd protests and riots in New York City look like? Here's a look at some of the damage.

CBS New York reports that The NYPD has made hundreds of arrest as protests continued over the death of George Floyd. Videos online show luxury stores being smashed into and robbed.

Fireworks were set off and some windows were smashed as large crowds gathered in the street."

What does that damage look like?

Here is more photos and destruction: