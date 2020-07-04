Canastota Man Looking for Men Who Saved His Life on Oneida Lake

A Canastota man is looking for the heroes that helped save the lives of he and his girlfriend on Oneida Lake this weekend.

Michael Williams is looking for two men who he says saved his life, and that of his girlfriend, Cheyenne Wright, when the jet ski they were riding flipped.

Here's what happened during the scary incident, in Michael's words:

It was the second time I've ever went on these Jet skis that my friend bought. My girl was driving it and she didn't hook us up with the key." The key stops the jet ski if you fall off. "The water was really choppy last night, like the ocean. She hit the waves really hard, like 50mph and flipped us. My shoulder dislocated, and my vest wasn't tight. I kept going under. Swallowing mad water. The jet ski still had key in it spinning away...I couldn't catch it."

Michael says he and his girlfriend were getting tired, treading water, trying to stay afloat. "Miraculously these men on an old boat were night fishing and saw us and came over after about an hour of screaming. I was about to give up to be honest. They pulled me up and and her...and turned jet ski off and saved the day."

Michael says he must repay the men for saving their lives. Michael says he thinks one of the men's last name is Kelly.

If you think you know who these men are, please reach out to Michael on Facebook, or contact us at beth@lite987.com.