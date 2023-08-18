Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?

Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing.

...BUT SOME DON'T.

19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.

We're not going to get into the WHY'S here-- that's between you and Bobbi May -- we just want to know if you CAN legally marry your first cousin in New York state.

YES... YES YOU CAN.

Shockingly, yes-- you can marry your first cousin in New York state. But it's not as if New York marriage laws have a clause in there that says "First cousins are fair game!" It's simply that the first cousin relationship isn't mentioned in their restrictions. So for all intents and purposes, this makes it perfectly legal.

SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE WHO MARRIED THEIR COUSINS

When it comes to famous people who have married their cousins, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt immediately come to mind, but they were "just" fifth cousins once removed. Not quite close enough to spawn an offspring that looks like the Elephant Man, but still a little eyebrow-raising.

Here are some other famous people who have married their cousins:

RUDY GIULIANI

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Giuliani married Regina Peruggi, his second cousin once removed, in 1968. The marriage ended after 14 years.

EDGAR ALLAN POE

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Poe married his first cousin Virginia Eliza Clemm, which isn't even the creepiest part: He was 27 and she was just 13.

SADDAM HUSSEIN

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hussein had multiple wives, but his first, Sajida Talfah, was his first cousin.

CHARLES DARWIN

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Interestingly, the man who did so much research on evolution and inbreeding, married his first cousin Emma Wedgwood. They had 10 children, and 3 died at young ages.

ALBERT EINSTEIN

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Einstein's second wife, Elsa Lowenthal, was his first cousin. Not sure if that was one of Einstein's more intelligent moves... but hey, love is love.

