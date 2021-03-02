Burger King locations in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central New York are bringing back a beloved cheesy side to their menus.

The Cheesy Tots are back at Burger King locations for the first time in two years. You can order them as a side on any menu item, or just stock up and order them solo. With the good news comes the bad though. According to MSN, they are only here for a limited time.

The hot, crispy potato bites filled with cheese are a limited-time staple at the fast-food chain, bringing fans joy every time they make an appearance. The last time they were available was in 2019, so this rendezvous feels extra special.

Tots are available at most locations for a price of $2 per serving, which includes 8 pieces.

Did The Internet Bring Back The Tots?

When Burger King took their Cheesy Tots off the menu, the internet reacted. According to People, there's a Facebook group called “Bring Back the Cheesy Tots From Burger King,” which petitioned hard for their return. Currently now the page is acting like an information center to update members, and the world, about the availability of the limited-time offer.

Also, Cheesy Tots appeared back on Burger King’s menu with a twist. This time, they are being offered with a bacon twist:

“We asked bacon where it wanted to go next. it said, ‘cheesy tots.’ introducing Bacon Cheesy Tots™ now at BK,” the company wrote on Instagram at the time.

So if you love tots, if you love bacon, this is a match made in heaven for you!

