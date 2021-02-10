Brookdale Senior Living Clinton Offering Valentine’s Day Dinners

Brookdale Senior Living, located in Clinton, is offering dinners to go for local seniors this Valentine's Day.

These dinners are free for local seniors. So what's for dinner? Spaghetti dinners to go to enjoy with your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day.

According to the Rome Sentinel, those interested may reserve a dinner by calling 315-853-1224. The deadline is fast approaching, it's Thursday February 11th. Pick-up is outdoors at Brookdale. They are located at 99 Brookside Drive in Clinton. Pickup time is from 3PM - 5PM on Friday, February 12th.

“Long, lonely winters can be a reality for a lot of older adults who find it difficult to stay connected to family and friends, especially during a pandemic,” said Kim Martin, campus executive director. “We at Brookdale Clinton simply want to spread a little love, not germs.”

Who Are Brookdale Senior Living of Clinton?

Brookdale Clinton Independent Living serves older adults who wish to live independently, yet receive services and conveniences such as three meals per day, laundry and housekeeping, transportation and an emergency response system.

Start your day with a coffee in the courtyard garden and then head over to the game room to play bridge. Maybe you’ve always wanted to try yoga. Well, now you can. You can try Zumba, too. So go explore your creative side with an art class in our arts and crafts studio. Here you have choices for how to spend your time."

Brookdale Clinton is accepting new residents and offering virtual tours. You can learn more online here.