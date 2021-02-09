Orange Beat NC State 77-68

Syracuse shot the ball well, nearly 50% from the field, and it carried the Orange to a 77-68 road win over NC State Tuesday night.

Alan Griffin led all scorers with 22 points on the night and played all 40 minutes of the contest. Buddy Boeheim made three of five of his 3-point attempts, tallying 16 points on the night. And, Quincy Guerrier added 14 points and seven rounds, helping the Orange bounce back from a drubbing at the hands of Clemson over the weekend.

NC State got 17 points from Thomas Allen, while DJ Funderburk added 14 as they fell to 4-7 in conference play and 8-8 overall.

The win moved 'Cuse to 5-5 in ACC play and 11-6 overall this season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Orange will return home to play Boston College at the Carrier Dome on Saturday afternoon (2:00). When the two team met earlier this season, 'Cuse crushed the Eagles 101-63.

-------------------------------------