Broadway Utica Sending You On A Virtual Trip To The North Pole

If you're looking to enjoy the holiday season safely in Central New York, Broadway Utica has your back. They are hosting "Live with Santa, a Virtual Visit to the North Pole" in December.

The event is being held on Wednesday December 16th. The best part, you can do this virtual trip at home:

Take a trip to the North Pole with family and friends. Broadway Utica is hosting this event virtually from the comfort of your home. So grab the matching pajamas, hot cocoa and cookies as Santa goes over your child's wish list, reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' and see how they're getting ready for the big night."

After the visit, your child will receive a personalized letter from Santa and some treats to leave for the reindeer. This special meet and greet is 20 minutes long. Four times slots will be offered, limited spots available. 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm. You can buy tickets for $25 online with Broadway Utica.

Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish

Theatres may be dark this year, but the holidays will still shine brightly for kids and their families. Boadway Utica is hosting "Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical and Hip Hop Nutcracker" virtually this year for you and your family.

Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish – The Musical tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. “Cookie” Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves – Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle - Eleanor’s very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions, and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true."

You can watch from the comfort of your home, surrounded by family and friends. Your ticket grants you 48-hour access to watch any time between November 27th and December 27th. Prices range between $25 - $85.