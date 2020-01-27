Brindisi Announces Valentine For Veterans

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is announcing his Valentines for Veterans program.

Brindisi is encouraging families in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to show their appreciation for veterans with homemade Valentine’s Day cards.

“Our veterans gave everything to protect our country, and we owe them our utmost respect and gratitude,” said Brindisi. “Honoring them this Valentine’s Day is just one small way for us to say thank you and let them know we will always remember their sacrifices.”

Cards can be dropped off or mailed to Brindisi’s district office:

430 Court Street, Suite 102, Utica, NY 13502

The deadline is February 12th.