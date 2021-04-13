Following a call from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) to 'pause' use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Oneida County is changing plans when it comes to upcoming Point of Distribution (PODs).

Oneida County officials tell WIBX, county run vaccine PODs scheduled for today - Tuesday, April 13 - where the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was supposed to be administered will instead be using available doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The move comes after the FDA and CDC issued a call to temporarily halt use of the J&J vaccine after six (6) cases involving some form of blood clotting among recipients. Reports say one of the six cases resulted in death.

Oneida County is hosting a POD at the Parkway Recreation Center in Utica on Tuesday and officials decided to switch-out the Johnson and Johnson doses and use the Moderna supply on hand. Also, homebound residents scheduled to receive the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will now be administered shots of Moderna - a two dose vaccine that must be given several weeks apart.

Meanwhile, Utica College is moving forward with its own planned POD today for members of its campus community, including faculty, staff and their families. WIBX has learned the college was also scheduled to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but was able to switch to Pfizer due to an abundance of Pfizer's version of the shot, locally.