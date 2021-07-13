Get COVID-19 Vaccination and Never Leave the Comfort of Home

We can get meals, groceries, and even booze delivered right to the house, so why not the COVID-19 Vaccine too. With a little more than half of New Yorkers fully vaccinated, state officials are looking for new ways to get more needles in arms.

Officials at the state level work through the county government offices to setup points of distribution (pods) for receiving COVID vaccinations. While there are several pod locations already established within each county, many are offering additional support. Employers with ten or more people can have a clinic setup at their location and transportation arrangements can be made to get you to and from pods.

Now comes an "in-home vaccination program" aimed to make the vaccines even more accessible. Here are the people it targets:

those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, or other chronic conditions

a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments

those not having access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider.

Every county in New York is, or will be, offering the in-home option. To schedule an appointment for a home visit contact your local county office. Here's the contact details for several of the Central New York Counties. Click on the link for more info or call the phone numbers during the business hours listed Monday through Friday. A complete list of all New York Counties and their contact details are available at the state's website.

Hamilton County (518) 648-6141 8:00 am-4:30 pm

Herkimer County (315) 867-1121 8:00 am-4:00 pm

Lewis County (315) 376-5453 8:30 am-4:30 pm

Madison County (315) 366-2770 8:00 am-4:00 pm

Oneida County (315) 798-5439 8:30 am-4:30 pm

Onondaga County (315) 435-2362 or 211 9:00 am-4:30 pm

Oswego County (315) 349-3330 8:30 am 4:00 pm

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks