You Can Get The Johnson and Johnson Vaccine In Madison County

The push continues for people in Central New York to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. For those who have been waiting for the opportunity to get the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, now is your chance.

The Madison County Health Department is offering a clinic specifically to distribute the single shot to individuals to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On April 25th, 2021 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended states to resume distribution of the Jansen vaccine after initial reports of possible blood clots following its distribution in adult women younger than 50-years-old.

The Madison County Health Department is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 from 12PM to 4PM. This will take place at The Northside Shopping Center in the City of Oneida. Of course, due to initial concerns of the serious blood clotting, Madison County Health Department officials are asking all of those individuals who receive the shot to monitor themselves for the possible symptoms of "thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS)." Those symptoms include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. Officials ask for people to monitor themselves for three weeks after your injection.

Anyone 18-years-old or older is eligible for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and you are encouraged to make an appointment for the clinic by visiting the Madison County Health Department website, although an appointment is not required. If you have any questions or need assistance booking an appointment you can call the Madison County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-366-2770.