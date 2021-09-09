If you are employed at a company in Central New York that has 100 people or more you may soon be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination. There are a few alternatives, weekly tests or working for a company with 99 workers or less.

President Biden's administration announced Thursday that they will be working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to create a rule in which any person that works at a U.S. Company with 100 employees or more will be forced to get a coronavirus vaccine. If not, they will be subject to a weekly test. Who's paying for those?

According to Fox News,

Biden will have OSHA make a rule requiring employees of companies to be tested. Companies will have to pay for the testing, but they can pass the cost on to employees.

That means if your management feels your weekly COVID-19 test isn't in their budget, you're not vaccinated and you want to keep working you will be responsible for that weekly cost.

As part of Biden's announcement Thursday, there are several other people that will now be forced to get vaccinated. Some of those individuals won't have the weekly test options. Fox News also reports people who work at healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid will be mandated to get vaccinated. Seven million more people who work for the executive branch and contractors who do business with the Federal Government will be forced to vaccinate, no testing option.

Just last week, Mohawk Valley Health System officials expressed worry about the looming healthcare worker vaccine mandate announced by former Governor Cuomo because of a fear of worsening the staffing shortages that already exist. Think of how bad the labor shortage is now in companies that wish they had 100 or more employees. If you live in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison or any other surrounding county and you work with 99 other people you're going to be facing a big decision soon.

This mandate is part of a six part plan that the administration is hoping will slow the rapid new spread of COVID-19 in all 50 states. ABC News reports,

A senior administration official estimated that this new OSHA requirement will cover about 80 million workers and businesses that do not comply with the agency's rule can face substantial fees -- up to $14,000. OSHA will require these employers to offer paid time off for vaccination.

This is not a policy or mandate that requires an act of Congress. It is an executive order and other than lawsuits, there isn't much that can be done about it. There are countless businesses in Central New York with more than 100 employees and odds are you may work for one.

