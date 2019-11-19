New York State Police made an arrest in Zoe's animal abuse case.

Zoe, a 9-year-old German Shepherd, was rescued on November 14, 2019, from a residence in Exeter with a missing leg that looked like it was "blown off."

A good samaritan who saw Zoe called the Susquehanna SPCA. After an evaluation by the veterinary team, they concluded that she ate her own leg off.

New York State Police Make Arrest:

"This is Zoe, she was found last week missing her left limb. Veterinarians in Otsego County believe she chewed off her own arm, she was found with no food and water, living outside in a plastic pet crate with hay inside.

Her owner, Carl K. Pritchard, age 59 of Exeter was arrested and charged with Agriculture and Markets Law Agriculture and Markets Law overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance (misdemeanor) and failure to provide appropriate shelter for dogs left outdoors (violation).

Zoe was cared for by the Susquehanna SPCA, veterinarians in Otsego County, and is now at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine."

The Cornell evaluation found anemia, a heart murmur, and likely cancer. They say if all goes smoothly, her operation will be $5000.

Please consider donating so Zoe can continue her treatment. She deserves it.