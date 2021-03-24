Six-Week-Old Puppy Dies of Heroin Overdose in CNY

New York State Police have made an arrest in this animal cruelty case that involves a woman allowing a 1.76 lb puppy named Champ to ingest heroin.

New York State Police in Fulton say, on March 18, 2021, they arrested 26-year-old Nicole M. Holland from Fulton, NY, with one count of Animal Cruelty (Agriculture & Markets Law §353).

An investigation by NYS Police determined “Champ,” a six-week-old miniature Doberman Pinscher who weighed approximately 800 grams at the time of the autopsy, died due to opioid intoxication after Nicole Holland allowed him to ingest heroin from a plate while she was in the process of consuming heroin.

The New York State Senate defines Agriculture & Markets Law §353 as:

"A person who overdrives, overloads, tortures or cruelly beats or unjustifiably injures, maims, mutilated or kills any animal, whether wild or tame, and whether belonging to himself or another...engages in, or in any way furthers any act of cruelty to any animal, or any act tending to produce such cruelty, is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor."

If convicted of a Class “A” misdemeanor, the court may sentence Holland to a maximum of one year in jail or three years probation. Also, a fine of up to $1,000 or twice the amount of the individual's gain from the crime may be imposed.

Oswego County does not have an Animal Abuse Registry as Oneida County does. If they did, and if Holland is convicted of committing serious animal welfare crimes, she would not be allowed to own or live with an animal for a period of fifteen (15) years. She would be listed on the Sheriff’s website to restrict her ability to obtain an animal.

Holland was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Hannibal Town Court on April 6, 2021, at 6:00PM.