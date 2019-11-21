Zoe, Dog Who Ate Her Leg Off, Survives Surgery

Zoe made it through her surgery and is doing well, but the next 24 hours are critical.

Zoe, a 9-year-old German Shepherd, was rescued on November 14, 2019, from a residence in Exeter with a missing leg that looked like it was "blown off." A good samaritan called the Susquehanna SPCA. After an evaluation, they concluded that she ate her leg.

NYS Police arrested Carl K. Pritchard, age 59 of Exeter and charged with Agriculture and Markets Law Agriculture and Markets Law overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance (misdemeanor) and failure to provide appropriate shelter for dogs left outdoors (violation).

The estimated cost for Zoe's treatment/surgery at Cornell was $5,000 if all goes smoothly. We don't know if that still number still accurate but she did survive the surgery. At Zoe's initial exam at Cornell University, they diagnosed her as anemic, with a heart murmur, and very likely cancer.

Please donated at https://sqspca.org/support/make-a-donation/ so she can continue with her treatment.

Susquehanna SPCA: WE HAVE AMAZING NEWS! Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Animal Hospital just called. ZOE MADE IT THROUGH SURGERY AND IS DOING WELL!!!!!!!!!!

The surgeons say they believe they were able to fully remove the mass and successfully amputate her leg. The next 24 hours are critical as she will be monitored coming out of anesthesia and is at risk for bleeding. The goal is for her to leave the hospital on Friday or Saturday.

Many people have reached out inquiring about adopting Zoe. Please know that anyone interested must go through their adoption counseling process.

For Zoe, because we know so little about her, we will be requiring her adopter to have no other animals and no small children. She will need lots of quiet time and patience. Additionally, she will continue to have medical needs that will require visits to a veterinarian. If you are interested, please call (607) 547-8111, ext: 108.

Donations for her care are still very much appreciated. Today they started an Emergency Medical Fund you can select to contribute to. This is the fund donations in her name that will be placed in and where her medical bills will be paid from. ttps://sqspca.org/support/make-a-donation/

NYSP Photo

Susquehanna SPCA wants to remind folks if you or someone you know is unable to provide for your animal, don't be afraid or ashamed to reach out before it's too late. Reach out at (607) 547-8111 or info@sqspca.org