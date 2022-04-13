New York State Looking For Feedback To Better The Dairy Industry

If you play a part in the dairy industry, New York State needs your input with a new survey.

Milking Operation Darren McCollester/Newsmakers loading...

The New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets is looking for feedback from dairy farmers, processors and milk haulers in the state. The NYS Dairy Think Tank has designed a survey for each profession, asking questions that will help identify problems they may be facing.

The New York State Dairy Think Tank consists of a various number of stakeholders, committed to workforce development in the dairy industry. They meet to discuss current challenges and find new ways to ensure the industry continues to thrive in New York State.

TSM TSM loading...

Each survey only takes around 3 to 5 minutes to complete, with each response solely being used for research purposes only. All answers provided will be kept confidential. The information you provide is extremely beneficial to fulfilling your wants and needs in the industry.

If you qualify for any of these surveys, please fill them out below...

Dairy Farmer Survey - Click Here

Dairy Processor Survey - Click Here

Milk Hauler Survey - Click Here

Dairy Cows Laying Down Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Cornell Cooperative Extension and the NYS Department of Ag & Markets thanks you in advance for your valuable feedback. Stay up-to-date on everything agriculture related by visiting CCE of Oneida County's website.

Top 7 Most Redneck Towns In Central New York Some people may see the term "redneck" as a derogatory term. In these towns... it's a sense of pride.

35 Most Redneck Things Hilariously Done in True Central New York Fashion Who in the Sam Hill says rednecks are only from the south. Hold my beer! I reckon New Yorkers are fixin' to show y'all how it's really done.

70 Stunning Country Living Photos To Prove There's More to New York than NYC There's so much more to New York than just the Big Apple. From mountains and rivers to waterfalls and miles of wide-open spaces. Here are 70 picture-perfect country living moments to prove it.