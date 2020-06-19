Milk And Food Distribution Event Being Held At Utica College

Many Central New Yorkers are still trying to recover from the economic impact the COVID-19 shutdown has had on everyone. That is why Oneida County is doing what they can to help in whatever way possible.

One way the county has been helping residents is through several food and milk drives. Farmers have dealt with their own setbacks from the Coronavirus and instead of dumping, they're donating. That is why the American Dairy Association Northeast and The Dairy Farmers of America have teamed up with Renzi Foodservice, Utica College, Oneida County and other community partners to distribute 4,000 gallons of milk and 42,000 pounds of food at an upcoming distribution event.

At the drive-thru event residents will have access to 2 gallons of milk and a 20-pound food box containing meat, produce and dairy. There will be a limit of 700 boxes distributed, so they're only available while supplies last.

The event is taking place this upcoming Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. It's taking place on the campus of Utica College at 1600 Burrstone Road. Residents are being asked to use the White Hall entrance across from Greenman Hall. You can locate those reference points by looking at the map below. The route to take can be found by following the drawn arrows.

This drive-thru distribution event is made possible by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.). The C.F.A.P. contains government-funded grants that go toward assisting food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.

As we are still in the midst of the Pandemic, all drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. You do not need to register in advance for the event.