Book Your Stay In This NYC Will Ferrell ‘Elf’ Themed Hotel Suite

The Club Wyndham Midtown 45 Hotel in New York is offering an Elf-themed suite for Christmas. I mean Buddy the elf from "Elf."

This tricked out one-bedroom suite is available for reservations December 2nd- December 26th. The suite is decorated with hundreds of paper snowflakes, a life-size toy soldier, popcorn garlands, and more.

The suite's fully-equipped kitchen is stocked with Buddy-approved essentials. We're talking spaghetti, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, rolls of cookie dough, M&Ms, soda, and those aforementioned food groups."

Planning to book? Thrillist reports that rates start at $399 or 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points.

