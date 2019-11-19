This holiday season if you're looking for a gift for the New York Yankees fan in your life, we have a few suggestions.

We went through a bunch on Amazon and found things that Yankees fans would really like to find under the tree.

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

I rarely get to golf now-a-days but if I had these Yankees' golf balls I might actually try not to lose them on the course.

I'm a huge fan of this view. The Yankee Stadium Facade is one of the coolest stadium features in all of sports.

Hitting the gym like a 27-time champ!

Grilling like a 27-time champ! YES I DID IT TWICE! LIVE WITH IT!

Perfect way to make fellow Yankees fans feel welcome and scare off Red Sox fans all at once!