Bone-Chilling Temperatures With Gusty Winds And Snow In CNY

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for CNY until 10 am tomorrow. Travel will be difficult in some areas.

Cold weather will continue the next several days. Lake effect snow, heavy at times, will also continue especially impacting the greater Syracuse area today, later in the day snow will head north to northern Onondaga into northern Madison and western Oneida Counties.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST

THURSDAY...Including the cities of Boonville, Rome, and Utica

* WHAT... Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches expected east of Route 26, including Utica, Rome,

and Boonville. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

expected west of Route 26, including Verona, Sylvan Beach and

Camden.

* WHERE... Oneida County.

* WHEN... Until 10 AM EST Thursday. There will be one round of

light to moderate snow early this morning. There will then be

a lull in the snowfall into early this afternoon. Periods of

lake effect snow return late this afternoon into tonight. The

snow tapers off to snow showers by Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Wind chill values will be 0 to 10 below.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for lake effect snow means lake effect

snow is forecast that will make travel difficult in some areas.

Use caution when traveling.

US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton says the main snowfall band spends the most time in Onondaga today so 6 to 12 inches today are possible. Late this afternoon the band lifts back north to northern Onondaga into northern Madison and western Oneida Counties...Adding to the snow today will be a 10 to 20 mph wind with gusts to 30. This will cause drifting and blowing snow...Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Highs today 15 to 25 rising into the 20s Thursday. Similar lows with single digits tonight and Thursday night.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.









Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.









Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.









Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.









