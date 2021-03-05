We need to make it through one more cold and blustery weekend before the warming trend begins on Monday, bringing us much warmer weather by midweek. We could see temperatures in the mid- 50's to low 60's. That's sure to give you spring fever!

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

Gusty winds between 30 to 40 mph at times this afternoon. These winds will also combine with cold temperatures to produce wind chills between 0 and 10 below zero. Numerous lake effect snow showers give us snow-covered roads with 1 to 3 inches of additional by Saturday morning. Localized areas of blowing and drifting snow also possible in exposed locations.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

We'll see about 3 inches of snow over the weekend with lake effect snow showers/squalls. Blowing snow will be a problem for commuters with 40 MPH winds making it difficult to see while navigating the slippery roadways.

Today: A chance of flurries between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly before 9pm, then a chance of flurries after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers or flurries before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.