Boil Water Advisory Issued Following NY Mills Water Main Break

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in New York Mills, due to a water main break.

Maintenance crews are currently working to repair the large break on Henderson Street that happened just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the restoration of water services, the boil water advisory will remain in effect for at least 48 hours or until tests conclude the water is free of contamination.

You're being discouraged from using water that appears dark or cloudy, especially hot water.

Those impacted include residents on Henderson from Commercial Drive to Burr, Royal Brook Lane and Commercial Drive from 4848 to 4874.

