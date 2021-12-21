Open Letter To The Thief Who Rummaged Through My Car In NY Mills Yesterday

To the person who has sunk low enough to rummage through cars in New York Mills, this one goes out to you.

Before I get into a major rant aimed directly at one low life trying to steal from cars in the middle of the night in New York Mills, here is a word of warning. Lock your doors, pure and simple. I'll be honest, I did not. Yesterday, I got home after having some major dental work done and just didn't remember to hit the lock button. I normally do, we've all been there. If you live in New York Mills, just lock the doors because obviously someone is targeting unlocked cars.

Onto the person that is a total disgrace of a human being, I hope you're happy. I hope you got filled with joy by what you found and stole from my vehicle. I hope you thought you hit the jackpot when you saw a debit card buried in my center console. Let me let you in on a little secret my friend, that card has long been deactivated. It will get you nothing. I'm sure you've already tried to swipe it at a convenience store or attempted to purchase something online, so maybe you already know. Hopefully, I spoiled that for you.

I also want to say, and I am positive you also already know this, my car was a waste of time for you. It looks as if you found nothing in your rummaging other than old and dirty facemasks and Stewart's breakfast sandwich wrappers. In fact, I know you found nothing because there is nothing of value in my car. Stop being a low life and stealing from people. Get a life. The police will catch you. By the way, there are cameras everywhere so it really won't be hard for the police.

Sincerely, a resident of New York Mills.

Check Out These Bizarre Moments Caught on CNY Ring Doorbells More and more people are switching out their old doorbells for RING or other video doorbell systems. It is truly incredible what this new technology can do. Video and audio quality on these devices is so good, in some cases footage captured has helped police solve crimes. These images are from bizarre moments captured by RING users.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast