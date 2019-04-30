Bob Dylan Reveals Details for Rolling Thunder Revue Box Set

Bob Dylan has announced a new box set chronicling his 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour.

The 14-CD set will be released on June 7, five days before a Martin Scorcese -directed documentary about the famed tour arrives on Netflix.

The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings includes 148 tracks, with three discs devoted to rehearsals, 10 discs documenting complete sets from all five shows that were professionally recorded and one disc of highlights from other concerts, all from the tour's first leg.

Seventeen of the performances were previously seen in the Renaldo and Clara movie; another 14 made their way onto Dylan's 2005 two-CD Bootleg Series set about the Rolling Thunder Revue.

You can see a disc listing of the box below. The full track listing can be found at Dylan's website .

The box will also contain a 52-page book with photos and an essay by musician and novelist Wesley Stace, who began his recording career using the Dylan-inspired pseudonym John Wesley Harding. You can pre-order the set at Dylan's webstore , as well as a three-LP version of the 2005 set, complete with a 64-page book. There's also an "Ultimate Bundle" available that features a limited-edition set containing the box, a lithograph containing the artwork for the film and a brass luggage tag that replicates one that was given to tour members in 1975.

Dylan embarked on the Rolling Thunder Revue in October 1975, bringing old friends like Roger McGuinn , Joan Baez , Allen Ginsburg and Ramblin' Jack Elliott with him, and adopting the look and feel that recalled both a circus and an old-time roadshow. While the first leg of the tour resulted in some of the best live reviews of Dylan's career, the magic was missing from the second leg, which began in the spring of 1976 and was captured on the less well-received LP from that year, Hard Rain .

Bob Dylan, 'Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings' Disc Listing

CD 1: S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY – October 19, 1975

CD 2: S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY – October 21, 1975

CD 3: Seacrest Motel Rehearsals, Falmouth, MA – October 29, 1975

CD 4-5: Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA – November 19, 1975

CD 6-7: Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA – November 20, 1975

CD 8-9: Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA – November 21, 1975 (afternoon)

CD 10-11: Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA – November 21, 1975 (evening)

CD 12-13: Forum de Montreal, Quebec, Canada – December 4, 1975

CD 14: Rare Performances