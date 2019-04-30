Upstate New York Gave Birth to the Zipper

The zipper has its roots in New York State. So, as we observe National Zipper Day on Monday (and every April 29th), we should thank a native New Yorker.

Believe it or not, the zipper was born in Ripley, New York. Well, actually, that's where the man who coined the term was born, on a small farm in the southwestern tip of the Empire State. Before striking it really rich in the rubber and tire industry, B.F. Goodrich was involved in the manufacturing and production of boots and tobacco pouches that featured early versions of a device called a "separable fastener." Goodrich came up with the word zipper for the device (based on the sound it made), and even copyrighted the name for a while.

A few other zipper facts...