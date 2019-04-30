Toto Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Toto announced a fall tour of the U.S., completing their two-year 40 Trips Around the Sun road trip that supported the release of their 40th-anniversary compilation album of the same name.

The run begins on Sept. 20 in Los Angeles and ends on Oct. 19 in Red Bank, N.J. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

In December the band launched a previously unreleased track titled “Devil’s Tower,” which was written alongside their classic “Africa” in 1981, but didn’t appear on the 1982 album Toto IV . It was included on the box set All In , which was previously available as a limited-edition vinyl and CD set on the band’s website, but will now go on general sale as a CD on May 24.

The 13-disc All In includes Toto , Hydra , Turn Back , IV , Isolation , Fahrenheit , The Seventh One , Kingdom of Desire , Tambu , Mindfields and Toto XX . The set also features the previously unreleased Live in Tokyo EP , culled from the band's 1980 tour, and Old Is New , which features seven previously unreleased tracks along with three new songs taken from 40 Trips Around the Sun .

Toto 2019 U.S. Tour

9/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

9/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

9/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre – Delta Hall

9/25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

9/29 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/02 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/05 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/13 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

10/15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/16 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

10/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

10/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre