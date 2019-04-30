The Honor Flight Network is a national organization which helps to fulfill the dreams of our surviving veterans by providing them with free travel to see their war memorial in Washington D.C. While the trip to see their memorial is free for the veterans, it comes with a steep price for those who organize it.

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight is the local Twin Tiers area hub of the Honor Flight Network and just one honor flight for our local veterans can cost upwards of $70,000. Each honor flight is funded completely through donations (which are tax-deductible).

Because the Twin Tiers has so many veterans who are on the waiting list to take an Honor Flight, the Twin Tiers Honor Flight is desperately trying to raise funds so that they can take more than Honor Flight trip per year and give all of the veterans who are on the waiting list the chance to see their war memorials before it's too late.

If you ride or know someone who does, the 4th Annual Ride for the Memories is the perfect way to get out and take a scenic ride while supporting local veterans as a portion of the ride proceeds will benefit the Twin Tiers Honor Flight. Ride for the Memories will take place on Saturday, July 27th at the Finger Lakes Harley Davidson. The ride will take an escorted tour of lake country, winding from the Finger Lakes Harley-Davidson through Watkins Glen, and up the east side of Seneca Lake. There will be a short break in Ovid and then the ride will continue down the west side of Cayuga Lake, through Ithaca, and will end back at finger Lakes Harley-Davidson.

Traci Taylor

Registration for the Ride for the Memories will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27th. An opening ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. and kickstands up will be at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Phatdaddy's BBQ. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, musical entertainment, and more.

The cost to participate in Ride for the Memories if $15 per rider and $15 per passenger. Ride for the Memories is dedicated to the memory of Army SPC Ryan P. Jayne. Jayne was only 22-years-old and one of three upstate New York U.S. Army Reservists killed on November 3, 2012, when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in Paktia Province, Afghanistan. Jayne was a 2008 graduate of Corning-Painted Post East High School and son of Big Phatdaddy’s BBQ owner, Kent Jayne.

If you'd like more information on Ride for the Memories, or if you'd like to donate something to the raffle, please reach out to Ride Captain, Kent Tryon at kltryon59@gmail.com .

[via Twin Tiers Honor Flight / GoFundMe ]