Will Blink-182 Ever Reunite With Tom DeLonge?

When he wasn’t chasing UFOs or hunting Bigfoot, Tom DeLonge was the king of pop-punk, topping charts and breaking obscenity laws with Blink-182 . After leaving Blink in 2015, DeLonge is now a full-time UFO researcher and fiction writer, trading the world of music for conspiracies and secret government meetings, but will Tom ever return to Blink? Or would Blink ever take him back?

In this video, we take a look at the tumultuous history between Tom DeLonge and his former Blink bandmates, along with the two times DeLonge quit his band. When DeLonge left Blink for the second time, it was far less of a shock than his split a decade earlier. That is, until he claimed he never quit in the first place.

DeLonge’s UFO obsession has become his true love, leading to his complete withdrawal from music. After forming To The Stars Academy, DeLonge went down a bizarre wormhole, even starting a crowdfunding initiative to… we kid you not… build a spaceship that could, “travel instantaneously through space, air and water by engineering the fabric of Space-Time."

More recently, Travis Barker appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience , speaking candidly about his former bandmate’s odd activities. Barker mentioned that DeLonge recently told him, “I’m on my way to the fucking White House, bro," to which the drummer replied, "As you should be." He added, “Honestly to walk away from your very successful band to go do that shit... I have nothing but respect for his passion.”

So will Blink ever reunite with Tom DeLonge? Check out the video above for our deep dive into the band.