Blink-182 discussed launching a tour that features all of its members' side projects, bassist and founding vocalist Mark Hoppus revealed at a recent press conference for his latest additional outfit, Simple Creatures . Watch below.

That would include his own past project with Blink drummer Travis Barker , +44; Barker's rock/rap supergroup with Rancid 's Tim Armstrong, Transplants; and even former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge 's Angels & Airwaves , Hoppus said about eight minutes into the interview.

"We've actually talked about at one point doing a Blink and side projects tour," he responded, "where it would be Transplants and Angels & Airwaves and Blink-182 and +44. Everything that anybody’s ever been involved with."

Flanked by All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth, his creative partner in Simple Creatures, Hoppus dubbed such an expansive undertaking the "Ultimate Tour" when asked by an audience member if the idea's been considered.

Angels & Airwaves' inclusion among Hoppus' idealized roll for such a tour may come as a surprise since DeLonge left the band in 2015 . Since that time, his role as guitarist/vocalist has been filled by Alkaline Trio 's Matt Skiba.

Blink-182 are currently working on their anticipated eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2016's California . Last month, Hoppus described it as " more aggressive " and "darker in theme and tone" than their most recent effort.

Hear Simple Creatures' "Adrenaline" and see Blink-182's upcoming shows below.

Blink-182 2019 Tour Dates

April 27 — Huntington Beach, Calif. @ Back to the Beach Fest

June 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary

Aug. 9 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands 2019