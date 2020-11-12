Take A Magical Holiday Lantern Safari at This Famous New York Zoo

Enjoy a lantern safari at the 'Holiday Lights' celebration at a famous New York zoo, including stilt walkers and s'mores fire pits.

'Holiday Lights' at the Bronx Zoo in New York City is part of a Christmas tradition, and should definitely be part of any holiday trip downstate. The Bronx Zoo is just 3 hours from Utica.

The event is spread over a large part of the zoo, and features elaborate lighted animal lanterns, with five geographically representative lantern safaris that include species from different regions of the world.

Credit: Bronx Zoo

Entertainment will include holiday-themed music, ice carving demonstrations, costumed characters, stilt walkers, souvenirs, and seasonal treats like hot chocolate and s’mores. The zoo has 12 s'more fire pits across the property for visitors to enjoy.

Credit: Bronx Zoo

While celebrating the holiday season, all events and activities have been modified to meet all safety guidelines as directed by the State of New York. All guests over 3 years old are required to socially distance and wear face coverings, and all tickets are date-specific and must be purchased in advance online. For a full list of COVID-19 protocols, visit the zoo’s Know Before You Go page. Tickets are available HERE.

If you're planning on going, you can also stop at Rockefeller Center for ice skating, and take a peek at the Center's tree which came right from upstate NY.